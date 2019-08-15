Confessed murder suspect reneges before court

A murder suspect, who has been blaming the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for failing to assist him to relieve himself of a demon ‘influencing him to commit murder’, has reneged on his earlier admission to the crime claiming it was police induced.

30-year-old Tebogo Kgotlaeame who hails from Mokgopetsane ward in Molepolole is alleged to have of given 28-year-old Judith kgalalelo Mosweu a ride and later raped, killed and burnt her to ashes in February this year.

The dead woman’s badly burnt remains were found discarded near Ratotoboro settlement on Valentine’s Day.



It is alleged Kgotlaeame abducted Mosweu the previous day (13th February), having offered the Letlhakane native a lift from Molepolole to Gaborone.

Taking to the stand again this week, Kgotlaeame who has been in custody for the last six months, complained that he had been taken for psychiatric examination and that the prosecution was taking too long to bring the report whose consultation with the doctor, he said, did not even last an hour.

“I am very surprised the report took such a long time, even today we are still awaiting the forensic results. I need bail because my kids are suffering. My girlfriend just had a son while I was in prison, the days for me to get out of prison are overdue,” said Kgotlaeame.

Earlier on, when addressing the court, the Principal Prosecution Counsel, Enock Mahwite said the way the crime was committed required the suspect to be examined psychiatrically.

The prosecution told the court that they are still waiting for the psychiatric report, the investigating officer’s statement and the forensic affidavit before they could consider bail application.

Before she remanded the accused, Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi advised the prosecution to work around the clock while the matter is still under investigation. The next mention will be on September 5th, 2019.