Colastraw gets Zim approval

Francistown-based Disc Jockey and Toropo Ya Muka founder DJ Colastraw (Bonno Ngaka) received positive feedback from his weekend trip to Plumtree, Zimbabwe.

Colastraw left the country last Saturday for DJ Yogue’s (Dumie Magalane) birthday party. He was in the line-up alongside some of Bulawayo’s finest DJs, including Lead Wikead, Crazy Dee and Klasiq.

Now in its second year, the event, organised by Toundtainment, was held at Chicken King with Colastraw ruling the roost with his performance.

The organiser Handy Sibanda raved about Colastraw’s set on his Facebook page, a post that was gladly shared by the entertainer.

“Clean mixing, great track selection, dope transition. He laid down a fire-fire set. Had the crowd dancing from the first song right up to the last. Also my first time hearing him play and I wasn’t disappointed, and yes his reputation sure spoke for itself,” was Sibanda’s gushing assessment.

Colastraw ranks amongst the top local DJs having rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the industry. At the turn of the new millennium he relocated to Johannesburg to pursue his studies and it was while he was at the Gold City that his star began to shine.

The Palapye native collaborated with Dazzle Events to produce 13 UK House hits for an album called ‘House Surgery’ with famous producers such as Alex Richmond and Santonia Echols.

Other projects under his belt include a house compilation album, House Admin volume 1, a project he released in collaboration with Nnjadini and producer Tronix (known for his productions for Mzambia).

He has also produced Club Chesa 1 and 2 with hit songs ‘Time after Time’, which took the nation by storm. The two productions were quickly followed by a 12-track album titled ‘Royal Ghetto Grooves’ featuring local DJs such S-Wang and Roots.

Colastraw is currently working on a new album. He has already released two singles ‘Gard neni’ (Stay with me) featuring Zimbabwean TKP Ndlukulu and a Durban House tune titled ‘Shut-up and move’ featuring Drega, Chiz M, C-Sharp and DJ Lag.