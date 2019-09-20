Colastraw for Vic falls carnival

Francistown based Disc Jockey, Bonno Ngaka aka DJ Colasatraw will be on the main stage at this year’s Victoria Falls Carnival.

Colastraw made the cut following an online voting system that pitted him against some of the best entertainers in the region.

Colastraw will play on the 31st December alongside the likes of Nic Fourie Shylo, DJ T-Bass, Jason Leroux, Monks Ray Dizz and many others.

Vic Falls Carnival is considered the biggest party of the year in Africa.

The party starts with a train trip with DJ’s on board, and a bush party until late.

This is definitely one of the highlights for Colastraw in the year 2019.