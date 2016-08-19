Coke launches “taste the feeling

Coca-Cola launched the global “Taste the Feeling” campaign and announced its worldwide “One Brand” strategy in Botswana recently, marking a strategic shift for the company and uniting the Coca-Cola family under the world’s number one beverage brand.

Speaking at the launch, The Company’s BLNS Marketing Activations Manager, Tamar Mbalo explained that the new global “One Brand”

Strategy will for the first time ever incorporate Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light/Diet Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, and Coca-Cola Life under the iconic Coca-Cola brand.

She said this will position the brands in one global creative campaign and extends the global equity and iconic appeal of original Coca-Cola across the Trademark.

Hence, uniting the Coca-Cola family under the world’s number one beverage brand. Mbalo revealed that as a first phase, the global creative campaign, “Taste the Feeling” highlights how the hourglass-shaped drink makes every moment special.

“Every day, millions of people across Botswana and around the world reach for an ice cold Coca-Cola The new ‘One Brand’ approach will bring together all Coca-Cola Trademark products, reinforcing our commitment to offer our consumers’ choice with more clarity and showing how everyone can enjoy the specialness of an ice-cold Coca-Cola, with or without calories, based on their taste, lifestyle and diet.”

Mbalo stressed that the new strategy comes to life in their new global campaign that uses universal storytelling and everyday moments to connect with consumers around the world.

She added that the new campaign focuses on the product, taste, consumers and the way one feels after drinking a Coca-Cola. Hence the communication tag line ‘Taste the Feeling’.

For his part Marketing Director of KBL Sesupo Wagamang stressed that for the past year and a half, the Coca-Cola System has undertaken a number of aggressive steps to set us on a renewed path for long-term growth.

“We are very proud to be on the front line, marketing and bringing this innovative and outstanding campaign to life in Gaborone. We are launching our first new global marketing campaign in seven years. “Taste the Feeling” celebrates the idea that drinking a Coca Cola—any Coca Cola—is a simple pleasure that makes everyday moments more special. The campaign has been met with much enthusiasm from consumers, retail customers and the 770,000 system associates who bring our brands to life around the world, “said Wagamang

“Taste the Feeling,”is rolling out at various times across all markets globally in 2016, coming to life in Botswana, through a number of elements, including television commercials, campaign Images, new visual identity system, new music anthem and audio signature as well as a shareable and customizable interactive digital experience.