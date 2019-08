There is this club in Gaborone which recently opened its doors at Block 9.

The new night joint has been advertising some of its shows on social media but what caught Shaya’s attention is the variation in prices.

Homosexuals have different charges.

There has been an advert saying Gays get in for free while the rest have to pay!

Come on, Shaya thinks that’s a rather strange arrangement. Plus, how does one prove that they’re gay anyway, especially if they’re single!