Clap n' tap in F/town

The second annual Clap and Tap Gospel Music Festival will be back in the second city at the end of August.

The 31st August event comes courtesy of Lighthouse Theatre Promotions and will be headlined by South Africans Vusi and The Mighty Singers and Hophethehile Church Choir.

Locally, two Francistown choirs Batlang Morena and Letloa La Baitshepi will also be on stage to serenade revellers.

Gaborone based Soul Redeemer Gospel Choir has also been invited to perform at what is slowly becoming a popular music festival.

Admission is P150 and P200 VIP.