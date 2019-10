Spiritual Healing Church youth choirs will hold their annual ‘clap n tap’ concert at Aerodrome Primary School this Saturday.

The 6pm to 6am concert will feature church choirs from Francistown, Tonota, Lethakane, Palapye, Matsiloje and many others.

The event is organised and hosted by the Francistown branch and tickets are selling for P25.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the construction of the boundary wall at Spiritual Healing Church’s headquarters in Matsiloje.