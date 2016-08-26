Churches seek failed Mugabe’s removal

President Robert Mugabe has come under immense pressure with church-based organisations calling on Parliament to move a motion to impeach him if he fails to resolve the economic crisis immediately.

Organisations involved in this campaign include Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD), Christian Alliance (CA), Christian Voice, Prayer Network of Zimbabwe (PNZ) and Zimbabwe Pastors Fellowship (ZPF).

In a statement released Tuesday, the pressure groups urged Mugabe’s government to “open a national dialogue to urgently resolve the crisis”, failure to which he must be impeached.

The faith-based organisations said in the event of Mugabe failing to do as demanded, they would ask Parliament to move a motion to impeach him over bad governance.

Following Mugabe’s removal from office “a transitional government or authority” will be set up “handle the crisis and carry the nation through until the next election”, the statement said.

“We make a Prophetic Declaration to end the culture of threats, political violence and torture which stand as the major hindrance Zimbabweans face when trying to resolve their challenges,” read part of the statement.

The churches warned Mugabe against human rights abuses saying he should stop police brutality and implement electoral reforms before the 2018 elections.

This comes soon after major groups announced plans to stage demonstrations this week.

Opposition parties Monday said they will march against economic decline and misrule this Friday while the MDC-T youths said they would do so this Wednesday.

Church organisations are expected to march on Thursday.

Tens of demonstrations have taken place throughout the country in the last few weeks.

According to the churches, Mugabe’s government must acknowledge that the country is in a dire situation requiring an extra-ordinary collective response to prevent total collapse and civil unrest.

MDC-T’s Mabvuku-Tafara MP, James Maridadi, recently pledged to move a motion in parliament to impeach Mugabe saying he 92-year-old leader has completely failed the nation.

“It is an open secret that majority of Zimbabweans and opposition parties have been talking of the need to impeach President Mugabe. I am personally one of the people who actually think President Mugabe must be impeached and so I am going to walk the talk,” said Maridadi. New Zimbabwe