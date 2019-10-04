Choppies customer day a sizzling success

The melancholic sounds of Spiza’s‘Ha Ne Botshelo Bo Rekwa’ echoed throughout West Gate Mall during the Choppies Customer Day debut last Friday.

The feel-good event was a way for Choppies to appreciate their clientele at a time when the country celebrated its independence.

Choppies Senior Marketing Executive and the initiative’s organiser, Whitney Makhale explained the concept was also to celebrate the supermarket’s employees.

“We are even engaging our employees, you know, giving them a little something – some activity to enjoy the day with us. So you see we’ve given them a break from work because today is a working day. Because as much as we’re Choppies employees we’re also its customers.”

The main event of the day was the second National Cook-Off sponsored by Knorr, Robertson’s and Mont.

The marquee that hosted the cooks harboured an ever-intensifying cloud of aroma as the contestants rooted in their trolleys for ingredients from the host supermarket in preparation of their dishes.

MMP music group punctuated the cook-off with their township music that had people singing and dancing along.

In his advice to the cooks, ThutoMasala, one of the judges from Institute of Development Management (IDM) and the President of Botswana Chefs Association, explained, “We are looking for a family meal, good presentation and hygiene.”

He also counselled the cooks to ‘be artistic, keep it cool and take your time’.

The adjudicating panel was composed of two other chefs: Dave Du Toit from the pastry section in Choppies bakery and the Executive Chef of Ba Isago University, JohnathanRakgatlhe.

MolopiMbereki, 30, swooped the P10, 000 first prize followed by 22-year-oldOafaMaokaneng with P5, 000. The only male among the female-dominated competition,TshepisoMpote of Cycad Palm Hotel, finished third, winning himself P3, 000.

Another highlight was the Burger Chow Down contest, in which KatsoGolekanye and Rangwedi James battled it out for P2, 500. Golekanye pocketed the cash prize with a few bites to spare.

Berry Heart and Scar indulged in a trolley dash challenge for charities of their choosing. The poet represented Feed A Child Botswana while Scar dashed for the Cheshire Foundation.

The Deputy President of Feed A Child Botswana, Dr. Steve Maphonga shared with Voice Money that their charity based in Maun is looking to extend their range to Gaborone and surrounding areas to aid child-headed families.

“Here in Botswana we’ve so many single parents, when the mother dies the kids are still maybe nine years old, ten. What happens to them? Somebody must take an active role to make sure the child survives the trauma of the death and they also have to eat.”