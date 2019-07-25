Zambia Senior Men’s National team coach, Aggrey Chiyangi has sent an early warning to his opponents ahead of the first leg CHAN 2020 qualifier at Francistown Sports Complex tomorrow evening.



Addressing the media at Adansonia Hotel this afternoon, Chiyangi, whose side defeated the Zebras in a COSAFA Cup Final in Durban six weeks ago said Zebras will meet an ‘entirely different’ Zambia on Friday.



“A lot has happened since our win in Durban, and that victory gives us no advantage at all. We have a new plan and approach because this is a CHAN match,” said Chiyangi.

His sentiments were shared by Chipolopolo Captain Adrian Chama, The skipper said they are anticipating a highly tactical match on Friday night.



“We know that Botswana will go out to make life difficult for us. But we’re prepared for that,” Chama said.

Zebras stand-in Captain Thabo Leinanyane told journalists that they are also aware that Zambia plays possession football, and their plan would be to disrupt their play and prevent them from stringing passes together.



“If you let them play they’ll harm you. So we’re not going to let them play,” he said.

Leinanyane urged supporters in Francistown and surrounding villages to come in large numbers to rally behind the team. “We need our supporters at the stadium. We need them to help us win this match and carry a healthy lead going into the second leg in Lusaka,” he said.



His coach, Teenage Mpote was a bit diplomatic, choosing to hail Zambia as a powerhouse in African football. Mpote whose tenure at the helm of the national team could come to an end in a little over a week said he has a squad ready to face any opponent.



“We learnt a lot from our previous encounter, and we’ve prepared well ahead of this match,” he said.

The two countries have history when it comes to qualifying for CHAN. They met in round two back in 2009, Zambia overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit to knock the Zebras out 3-1 on aggregate.



Fast-forward ten years to last month and the Zambians once again had the better of Botswana, defeating the Zebras by a solitary goal in the COSAFA Final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in South Africa.



Chipolopolo will host Zebras in Lusaka in the second leg next Saturday, with the winner meeting either eSwatini or Angola in the final qualifying round. Kickoff for tomorrow’s match is 7pm. Tickets are available at all Shoprite and OK Furniture stores. Prices range from P40 Grand Stand, P30 Eastern Stand and P20 for other stands.