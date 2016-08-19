Child rapist locked up

Youthfulness and mental illness saved a Francistown man convicted of attempted rape, from a mandatory maximum sentence as the court settled for a lesser 5-year jail term and six strokes of the cane on the buttocks.

Wazha Maphosa, 21, escaped a stiffer 10-year maximum jail term after he sexually abused and tried to insert his penis in the anus of a Standard Two girl who, the court heard, now lives in fear and experiences horrific nightmares and hallucinates everytime she goes to bed.

Magistrate Dumisani Basupi who once said Maphosa was suffering from a “generic criminal inheritance”, said the convict had shown remorse during the trial period and that he repeatedly pleaded with the young girl’s family to forgive him for the crime.

The Magistrate however ruled that Maphosa’s inhuman act has left his victim scarred for life.

“The social worker’s report reveals that the young girl is emotional and psychologically affected. She is afraid that the accused will come after her to harm or kill her. In her dreams she is tormented by the accused,” Magistrate Basupi said and added: “What the accused did will contribute in the young girl’s fear of men.”

Before passing sentence, Magistrate Basupi castigated the accused and sent a stern warning to would be rapists.

“Courts do not encourage older men who want to take advantage of young girls to satisfy their sexual desires or use defenseless girls for sexual gratification. According to me however, in this case there are extenuating circumstances,” explained Basupi.

The social worker’s report indicated that the young girl was still in need of emotional support from family in order to recover as well as the help of a psychologist, to which the victim had been referred to.

“The complainant is still showing devoid behaviour. She has dropped academically and has memory lapses. This is what made the accused’s case more serious and worse,” highlighted the Magistrate.

In 2014 Maphosa is said to have lured his neighbour’s 8-year old daughter to his house, on her way from buying herself a packet of chips.

Armed with a knife, he undressed the little girl of her skirt, panty and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

He wanted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant, but due to certain disturbances did not finalise his act.