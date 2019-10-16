Cheated wife's brothers beat up cop husband

Wife and 3 siblings arrested for assault

A cheating cop caught with his pants down is said to have paid a painful price for his infidelity.

Furious at finding her husband with another woman, 31-year-old Bokang Mhitshwe called her brothers, who arrived later in the night and allegedly smashed the unfortunate officer over his head with a baseball bat.

The injured man, Thamaga traffic cop, Constable Mmoloki Mhitshwe is lucky to be alive.

His wife and her alleged accomplices – brothers, Motse Philips, 23 and Karabo Thobega, 22, as well as her cousin, 23-year-old Katlego Sanako – appeared before Molepolole Magistrates Court last Thursday.

They were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the incident, which took place at Motlhabane Police Camp in Thamaga on the night of October 1.

According to sources close to the scene, it was Mmoloki’s forgetfulness as much as his wandering eye that landed him in trouble.

It appears that the Mhitshwes’ marriage was on the rocks, with Bokang moving out of the matrimonial home to stay with her mother.

On the day in question, the couple, who have two children together, agreed to spend the night together at Mmoloki’s house.

Their planned reunion took an unfortunate twist, however, when Mmoloki went out for a few drinks earlier in the day.

“After entertainment at the bar, Mmoloki forgot about the wife and went to his house with his girlfriend. Later at night, when the wife realised her husband was not coming to pick her up, she decided to go to the camp,” revealed the source, adding Bokang had keys to the house.

“As soon as she opened the door she found her husband with the other woman!

“The couple then started quarrelling and fighting. The girlfriend managed to escape while they were still fighting,” continued the source, who said Bokang then called her siblings for assistance.

“They came equipped with a baseball bat and they hit Mmoloki while he was lying on top of the bed,” claimed the insider.

REMANDED: Brothers in chains, Philips (white shoes) and Thobega, together with cousin, Sanako(yellow t-shirt)

With the help of a neighbour, the badly bruised constable alerted his colleagues, who immediately rushed him to hospital.

“By the time he reported the incident, he could not speak properly. Some police officers did not even recognise him because his face was swollen and his mouth twisted,” confirmed a police source.

Appearing for arraignment, the two brothers were shackled together whilst Bokang, sporting a dark bruise around her left eye, and Sanako were left unchained.

The three men requested bail on the premises that they are students about to write exams while Bokang noted she had two children to care for.

However, their pleas proved fruitless as Principal Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng explained, “I cannot talk about bail today since the victim is hospitalised. Your prayer should be for the victim to be released from the hospital because if he is hospitalised, you should also be in prison!”

Although Mmoloki was in fact discharged from Thamaga Primary Hospital the following day (Friday 4 October),

the quartet will remain on remand, at least until their next mention, set for October 17.

Meanwhile, to add to Mmoloki’s headache, he has been on suspension from work since March and is reportedly being investigated for unethical conduct, accused of taking bribes from motorists facing traffic offences.