An event dubbed ‘Thuthafala le Charma Gal’ will be hosted at the Dladleng Entertainment Centre this Saturday.

The ‘Lekgamu La Bananyana’ star will perform alongside DJs Brich, Sbere, Otis, Openineyo and Nei.

Mcing on the day will come from MC Msato.

Entrance will set patrons back P40 to officially kickstart the winter season with one of Botswana’s most celebrated artists.

There will also be a live screening of the UEFA Champions League Final on the big screen.