Chana, Tuks at Pabloz

South African Motswako rappers Khuli Chana (born Khulane Morule) and Tuks Senganga will be in Francistown next Saturday.

The rappers are scheduled to perform at the upmarket Pabloz Executive Lounge.

36-year-old Chana is a former member of Morafe who came to prominence with his debut album ‘Motsakoriginator’ in 2009.

Tuks broke onto the scene with his debut 2005 album ‘Mafoko ame’.

The South African legends will share the stage with the indefatigable Ban T.

The event is sponsored by Castle Lite.