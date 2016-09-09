Champs Botswana adopt Pandagala JSS

Champs Botswana have committed to sponsoring the award for Pandagala Junior Secondary School’s best performing Form Three student every year for the next five years.

The prize includes a state-of-the-art laptop and printer, which were awarded to this year’s winner, Lovemore Magapa, by Champs Botswana’s executive director, Geof Khwarae during the Tutume school’s prize-giving ceremony last Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Khwarae, who is a former Pandagala pupil, explained the undertaking was part of his company’s response to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development’s ‘Adopt a School’ initiative.

The executive director for the hazardous waste management company stressed that it is vital for private companies to aid in the development of education in Botswana, noting that the government cannot manage alone.

“The awards are meant to motivate the rest of the students to study hard and look forward to recognition in the future. When the school head told me about the results of the school, I found it fit to come here as a guest speaker and be an inspiration because I am a product of this school. Tutume is my home village; I was one of the first group intake of students for this school in 1990,” he said proudly.

Explaining the reason behind the choice of gift, the guest speaker said, “Champs Botswana decided to buy the laptop as it will help the winner to do research on the internet for different subjects. It has been installed with software and internet.”

Highlighting the importance of hard work and study, Khwarae told the listening Pandagala students that the effort they put into their schoolwork would be reflected in their results.

Turning his attention to the children’s parents and guardians, Khwarae said it was their duty to nurture and mentor the young ones, moulding them into responsible individuals with the capacity to make Botswana a better place in the future.

For his part, an ecstatic Magapa thanked Champs Botswana for their generous support and said he would use the laptop to help with research as he prepares for his final examinations.