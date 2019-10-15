Two avid Voice readers recently went beyond the call of duty to help arrest a fugitive wanted in connection with a missing baby.

After reading the heartbreaking story of a distraught mother whose ex-lover had dissapeared with her baby, the braveTonota duo, farm worker, Mothusi Baipoledi, 44 and his employer, Rebonweeng Moring, 36, trailed Nelson Moyo Mangena for close to 11 hours until he was finally apprehended by the police.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean had evaded the cops for almost three years after disappearing with his daughter, baby Betty Morris, aged just 19 months at the time.

Mangena was later arraigned before court where he claimed the child was with relatives in Zimbabwe.

His arrest has brought a smile to the missing baby’s mother, Oratile Morris, 34, who has been to hell and back trying to locate her daughter.

In her desperation to find her little girl, Morris was a frequent visitor to The Voice’s Francistown offices.

Many of those visits ended in tears. Indeed, so did her latest visit. However, this time they were tears of joy.

Speaking to The Voice, Morris revealed the police are currently in the process of bringing her long lost daughter back home.

“They said we’ll go to Zimbabwe sometime in October. I’m looking forward to holding my baby once more.”

The two heroes, however, have played down their role in Mangena’s arrest, insisting anyone in their right mind would have done the same.

A media shy Moring admitted he cannot get used to the attention he is now getting since appearing in the people’s paper.

“People call us The Voice guys. We are just glad we were able to help. I’m also aware that some people out there are not happy with what we did, and I now worry for my own safety,” Moring said.

The humble hero said he’s worried that Mangena would get bail and target him and his employee.

“I’m not even sure I should appear on the paper again,” he added, before reluctantly posing for a picture in his Voice Hero shirt.

His counterpart however had no qualms with being in the paper, in fact he seemed to relish it.

“I’m happy that I recognised that man’s face from a copy of The Voice. Given an opportunity I’d do it again,” said a beaming Mothusi Baipoledi.

In recognition of their brave efforts The Voice gave the two heroes branded t-shirts, trophies and P500 each.