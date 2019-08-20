Although August 9th is a South African public holiday celebrated annually as National Women’s Day, some women have adopted the day locally in recognition of the strides women have made both personally and professionally.

The day stems from commemorating the 1956 march of approximately 20,000 women from all races to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to petition Apartheid regime about the country’s pass laws that required South Africans defined as “black” under The Population Registration Act to carry an internal passport, known as a pass, that served to maintain population segregation, control urbanisation, and manage migrant labour.

The first National Women’s Day was celebrated on 9 August 1995.

In light of our shared borders and history the day is considered just as relevant locally. In fact the month of August has been declared women’s month.

And that is why as part of the past Friday’s celebrations, the Isetta Coffee Bar hosted a group of dynamic women to an exquisite afternoon of treats and great conversation.

Set inside Capital BMW on old Lobatse Road, the Isetta Coffee Bar offers an indulgence of divine dishes enjoyed over breakfast and lunch.

The invited guests tucked into delectable canapés of stuffed creamed potatoes, crumbed mushrooms, as well as savory and sweet treats prepared specially for the day by the youthful chef, Thuso Freddy Marumo.

Although the invitation had been extended to celebrate the announcement of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship that I was recently awarded, the gathering turned out to be more about recognizing the achievements of all women in attendance.

For Isetta’s owner, One Mazila it was an occasion to reminisce on a poignant journey since opening the restaurant last year in July.

“Isetta offers one a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. One gets to enjoy scrumptious meals in a simple yet elegant space surrounded by some of the most luxurious cars under the BMW portfolio. Yet one does not need to be a BMW owner to patronize the place. Our place offers inspiration and drive to realize one’s dreams,”says Mazila.

Although Mazila holds a masters degree in sociology, she admits to a great passion for business.

“I grew up surrounded by strong individuals whose penchant for building different kinds of businesses was all in a day’s work. I guess the family bug bit and I have not looked back since,” she quips.

Mazila further explains that it was on one of her visits to Capital BMW to service her car that she got to chat to her friends regarding her dreams to expand her business pursuits.

As established and successful business owners, Ridhwaan Dada and Khalil Arbi had invaluable advice to share.

They were excited at the concept of developing a space that would not only be accessible to their clients but host all those that walk through their doors and so the first Isetta in Botswana was created.

“I am grateful for the confidence, trust and more importantly the support the two extended to me, “she says.

It is against this backdrop that Mazila believes it is important to extend one’s self to others hence the afternoon spent in the company of other women also charting their course in their chosen fields.

“No matter how great one is, it really does take a village for individuals and businesses to thrive,” says Mazila who is very candid about the various challenges one has to face as an entrepreneur.

“A good business plan also requires resources, amongst them cash. Lack of financial muscle prohibits many from pursuing their dreams which is why I am a big proponent of collaborations.”

Testament to this is the creation of the Isetta Coffee bar.

Named after BMW’s Isetta bubble – part of the iconic brand’s history, the place is cozy, offering an immaculate space to escape the noise outside.

Reiterating the importance of making time to catch one’s breath, Mindfulness coach, Mother Masire, says pausing every so often to regroup goes a long way in maintaining one’s mental and physical health.

THE EATERY: Set inside Capital BMW on Old Lobatse Road

“Escaping into such beautiful settings whether to read a book, enjoy a cup of coffee or to simply catch up with others is nourishing and ought to be part of our daily existence”.

For The Voice Newspaper Editor- in Chief, Emang Bokhutlo, the afternoon provided the perfect excuse to wind down yet another charged week of chasing deadlines and juggling all other responsibilities including caring for family.

“One is always on the go and the pressure is inevitable,” she says

In total agreement, was Samantha Matlhagela, who admitted that like most women, holding down a job, running a side business and keeping up with other societal obligations, can easily get one burnt out.

“We wish for rest but truth be told, there is always too much going on and without realizing it, we skimp on self care. Hence there is value in connecting with other women to share not just the challenges but learn coping mechanisms”.

All the women agreed that there was power in coming together. However, some of the women cautioned against pity parties.

“Women need to be selective of the environments they choose to be a part of. It is one thing to be inspired and another to expose one’s self to continued reminders of how one is falling short.” stresses Bobo Bale – an architect who goes on to say, “Women ought to nurture safe spaces and recognize the value of cultivating support systems.”

As busy professionals, Thabiso Simmery and Loretta Mekgwe also emphasized this point.

A marketing professional and content curator specifically, the two women spoke passionately about showing up for others.

As the common factor amongst those invited, I got the opportunity to thank the host and guests for their unique roles in my life journey so far.