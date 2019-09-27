Celeb edition with Uua Murangi

Although she missed out on the crown, 24-year-old Uua Murangi stole the nation’s heart at this weekend’s Miss Botswana.

The Bodibeng-born beauty topped the public vote, which allowed her to sneak into the Top 6, where she ultimately finished the national pageant as First Princess.

Murangi, whose name means beauty in her native Herero language, lets us in…

Q. You were crowned the people’s favourite at the just ended Miss Botswana pageant. How would you describe the feeling?

Being people’s favouritewas the most pleasant surprise.

Even though I knew I was getting so much love on social media which I appreciate, on the night I only knew there was going to be a Top 5.

So when the Top 5 was complete and they called out the people’s choice I was pleasantly surprised.

I am more than grateful.

I am forever indebted to Batswana.

Q. What would you say is your fondest memory from childhood?

As a child I did not have to think I was too skinny, or I was too tall, dark or I come from a single headed family.

These are the things which came when I was older.

So I think being able to not worry about where you come from and how you look is the best thing ever.

I envy children for that, they simply do not know!

Q. How do you intend to use your influence to affect change and address social ills such as women and girl child abuse?

I want to bring more awareness to gender issues and to encourage conversation about gender.

Also, to talk about men as much as we want to talk about women.

At the end of the day it is about the two, sometimes we do great injustice to men because we expect them to be strong and have little emotions.

Sometimes they can’t express themselves much because society has hardened them with expectation.

But we have equal emotion and should be treated as such.

Q. Tell us the one thing you do when no one is looking?

I jiggle about when I eat!

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

This is very easy.

I shed a tear when I realised I had made it because of the support from Batswana and only because of that.

Tell us about your other talents, besides pageantry.

Singing and I am also the best worst dancer that liveth!

Q. What does the future hold for Uua Murangi?

A lot of building the brand Uua and hopefully tapping into the modelling industry.

Q. Are you ever going to try your luck with Miss Botswana again?

I have always said that when I entered Miss Botswana my goal was to change the narrative of what beauty standards are or whom a beauty for a woman is.

I think I have done a bit of that, I don’t know if I have done enough.

Pageantry is something I love and will do any day of my life.

In a nutshell, I am not sure I will return.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

There was a point I was not comfortable in my own skin and how I looked I am overwhelmed by the love I have received from Batswana I am a horrible dancer I am great cook I grew up in a single parent home

[email protected] [email protected]