Celeb edition with Kgosi Kgosidintsi

Dolla Mac has amassed years of experience in prime time radio.

Whilst he is poised to make another major announcement soon, he shares this few exciting details with CELEB EDITION.

Q. If you were not on radio what else do you think you would be doing in life, career wise?

A. Lemme see, I think a Dog breeder!

Q. Have you ever said the wrong thing on live radio?

A. I have had many, but I think the first time I did say something or rather that is not allowed was back when I was still with Yarona FM, I said “Shi”t on Live radio, I hope I am allowed to say it with you now.

Q. Who would you rather, ATI or Vee?

A. That is a tough one, I cannot really pick a favorite I love and admire both ATI and Vee, I cant choose.

Q. What was the last thing you ate?

A. Well I just had biltong , one of my favorite snacks, the chilli one.

Q. When was the last time you cried and Why?

A. I don’t remember, I can’t think of the last time I did , I hardly cry anyway, I am a Guy.(laughs)

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

A. You want to get me in trouble; I would say Minnie Dlamini (laughs).

Q. Have you ever had run on with a fan?

A. Nope. Never. I guess I have been lucky all these years.

Q. Which country/city would you like to visit?

A. Definitely Amsterdam , Netherlands. Anyone who knows me know how I would just want to visit the place one day.

Q. Which phone are you using?

A. I am an iphone7 plus and Samsung s9 plus guy

Q. Tell me five things people don’t know about you