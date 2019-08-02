Celeb edition with Kennedy Thal

Having first come to prominence as a contestant on My Star, Kennedy Thal has since established himself as one of Botswana’s finest exports.

Don’t be fooled by his chiseled good looks and granite-like six-pack, the 31-year-old singer has the brains to match and is serious about his craft.

Q. Your star has risen significantly since your My Stardays. Tell us what you’ve been up to?

A year after My Star I got a scholarship to study Audio Engineering at the SAE Institute in Cape Town.

I completed my degree a year early having done two of my university years in one.

During that period I was also working full time at Cape Town’s renowned theatrical diner Stardust, which was a huge networking platform.

A year after completing my degree, I got a job with the creative department of a cruise company based in the United States, which is where I currently work.

Q. Who is your favorite person in the world and why?

My grandmother. I think that’s pretty obvious through my social media.

She is an extension of my mother and a source of endless laughter.

Q. Beyonce or Rihanna?

Beyonce, without a shadow of doubt! Goes without saying and absolutely no disrespect to anyone else in the industry, however she is unparalleled.

I watched Homecoming last night.

If you have any doubts, do the same and get in check.

Q. Which city have you visited and fallen in love with?

I travel a lot with my job. For six to seven month periods at a time to be specific, so I’ve been to a lot of places and can’t possibly choose one.

Visually from a nature perspective, the most breathtaking place I’ve ever been has definitely been Montenegro.

Absolutely ridiculous landscapes! Barcelona and Cuba are definitely my favourite cities.

A few other honourable mentions are Morocco, Monaco, Santorini(Mozambique) and the town of Soller in Spain.

Q. What is your biggest ‘No No’ when it comes to relationships?

My biggest ‘No No’ is lack of self pursuit. Not giving to yourself as you give to the relationship.

Not chasing your own personal aspirations with the same intensity you chase the person you are dating.

Q. What is your biggest regret in life?

I honestly don’t have any regrets that are worth calling ‘biggest’.

I’ve made some mistakes in the past that helped illuminate truths in my present and for me that was part of the process of my self-discovery.

Q. Any plans to release an album?

I’m currently working on an EP and I need to exercise putting myself in isolation when I am home so I can complete it before I return to work.

Q. What is the worst thing you have ever said to a friend?

I don’t say bad things to my friends.

Those are things we did when we were kids and liked being mean to each other.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?