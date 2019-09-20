Celeb edition with Kearoma Rantao

Having raised local Jazz to new heights with her 2014 album ‘When the Music Plays’ Kearoma Rantao remains one of Botswana’s most successful musical exports.

In this revealing interview with Celeb Edition, the mother-of-fivebares her soul.

Q. What would you say has been the highlight of your career?

One thing that still excites me and makes me believe in myself and in what I do is realising how far I have come with this industry and that I am still Kearoma, the daughter to my parents, friends with my childhood peers.

I still see myself as equal with and to everyone around me.

It comes a long way when you see some artists being disrespectful in the society that made them who they are.

Q. What is your fondest memory from childhood?

I will never forget moments coming from school and Dad would be waiting for me under the grape tree outside with a hymns book.

He’d sit there teaching me catholic hymns, everyday before evening mass in Lobatse.

You have been very vocal about child abuse and women abuse in the past.

Q. Why is this topic so close to your heart?

Issues of child abuse and women abuse scare me.

I have never shared this with anyone and back then I used to think it was my own dirty little secret and that nobody needed to know.

I was abused and seduced by our helper everyday, when coming home from school with my parents gone to work.

Now that I am a mother it scares me more because if I managed to keep that to myself for all these years what if my son or my daughter are experiencing the same and are as scared as I was to speak up.

Q. Which country have you visited that stole your heart?

Tokyo, Japan was unbelievable.

The culture of doing things there still rings a bell.

The infrastructure, the people and the way they are so many but so organised that I wondered how it was possible that the streets can be so clean, no car hooters, no traffic, no noise, no chaos!

Q. On your travels, what is the one question you often get about Botswana?

‘Botswana, is it in South Africa?’ – always!

It shows there is still a lot to be done out there and that when its not traditional dance from Botswana we are mistaken for South Africans.

Q. Tell us that one weird thing you do when no one is looking?

I yell. For instance, at most times I find myself on the phone with the father to my kids.

I will walk away from people around me and shout at him ‘kebuelakogodimodimo’ and come back as if nothing happened.

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

Just last week when my kids told me that every time they want to go see their father he always says he is busy when they know he is not.

I felt for them. Some of these things we cannot keep to ourselves anymore. They break us apart!

Q. Any body art?

I got no body art on me and never will – I’m scared of needles!

Q. Is Kearoma Rantao taken?

NO. I am not married but I’m not single either.

Q. What do you do when you are not in the studio?

I attend to my family.

I do lots of home chores.

I love gardening and cooking.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?