Celeb edition with Kabelo Eric

Famous for belting out Gospel hits in a chart-topping career spanning over a decade, Kabelo Eric is one of the country’s most successful singers.

The silky smooth 33-year-old crooner is still going strong and tests out his powerful vocal chords on Celeb Edition this week.

You have established yourself as one of the leading lights in the local Gospel scene. Briefly take us through your music career?

I got in the music industry in 2006 through the My African Dream Talent search where I emerged as a National Top 10 finalist.

The following yearI recorded my first album in SA.

I have four studio-recorded albums,as well as local and internal collaborations.

I also produced commercial theme songs for Mesese TV Fashion shows in Boston,USA.

Also, I have received a couple of nominations and won awards locally and internationally.

An impressive career full of highs.Any low points in your life?

When I lost my mother in 2004.

I was 18 years old at the time.

This really affected my life but God got my back for all these years.

How did you survive?

I gave my life to Christ and found solace and comfort in Gospel music.

What is your fondest memory from childhood?

Playing football in Grade 5 forKgabotshwene Primary School.

We were losing and I scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory for my schoolat the regional finals in 1996.

Who was the last person you texted and what did you say?

My partner. I sent a lovely good morning message.

Have you registered to vote? Which party do you think will win?

Yes I have registered to vote.

I think BDP is likely to win but by the slimmest margin in history.

Do you read The Voice, be honest!

Oh yes, especially Shaya’s column.

What advice would you give your 10-year-old self?

Explore the talents you have and find mentors to help channel your passion into mature excellence.

Who is your celebrity crush locally?

Oh sorry, I don’t have any local celebrity crush.

What is your favorite song at the moment?

‘This is why I love you’ by John Maxwell.

If you had one superpower, what would that be?

Bring my mother back to life.

I miss her presence,warmth and strength everyday.

Five things people don’t know about you?

I am a sucker for love I love children so much I’m a very sentimental and emotionally sensitive person I hate time wasters. Life is all about the hits and the misses and I am all for the hits I love my fans so much. Like genuine love! They are my family

