Celeb edition with Game Bantsi aka Zeus

He is a co-owner of the popular #Jam4Brunch event, which has fast become one of the hippest hangout spots in the capital.

However, Game Bantsi aka Zeus, originally came to prominence back in 2008 with his debut album ‘Freshly Baked’.

The talented rapper has been cooking up hits ever since.

This week the MC come businessman sits down with CELEB EDITION.

Q. What would you say is your biggest regret in the music business?

A. No regrets, any unfinished business goes into my next run.

Q. Drake or Kendrick Lamar?

A. Both for different musical reasons.

I can’t make up my mind on the two.

Q. Which local rapper do you think is strongest lyrically and why?

A. Zeus! Range in subject matter, bilingual lyricist, concept development and execution plus so much more.

But I would say my favourite BW lyricists include Nomadic, Orakle and Luzkat among others.

Q. Have you ever been in a street fight?

A. Of course! I had a ‘wild out’ era growing up that saw me make some stupid decisions which I am glad I managed to grow beyond!

Q. Who is the last person you texted and why?

A. My wife for a lunch date.

Q. Ever been annoyed by a fan?

A. I wouldn’t call them a fan, more like a consumer of media who happened to recognise me while they were drunk at a Quick Shop.

They began hurling insults my way for no reason but that supposedly we ‘celebrities think we are better than everyone else’.

Baffles me to this day how you can hate someone who you don’t really know!

Get to know me then decide if I am who you think I am.

Q. What do you think needs to be done to improve the local music industry?

A. Way too much to summarise in these few lines but a powerful first step would be to start putting the right people in key positions.

We are being crippled by people in potentially impactful positions that could revolutionise BW’s Creative Industries who carry titles and little else.

Q. What is the most dangerous thing you have done?

A. Car chase with SAPS in Pretoria during my University days after we were caught overloaded with a crowd of my friends in my first car.

Hai! Bo Zeus ne re stunta tlhe banna!

Q. What is playing on your car right now?

A. Soul Connect: Khaya Groth (drums), KB (bass), Gomotsegang Rapoo (guitar), Laone Thekiso (piano and arrangement).

Q. Five things people don’t know about you