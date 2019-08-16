Celeb edition with DJ Yung Mular

Having joined the entertainment industry back in 2009 after completing his Form Five, Mmoloki Tiragalo Keabetswe aka DJ Yung Mular has stood the test of time in the country’s cutthroat entertainment industry.

When he’s not mixing tunes, the 28-year-old works for his brother’s sound equipment company, Soul Sounds.

Q. Apart from Soul Sounds, what do you?

I have a slot at Rb2 on DJ Obza’s show, Turn Up.

Q. Where do you want to see yourself?

I want to own a big stable helping upcoming DJs and artists.

Q. Your favourite holiday destination?

Kasane.

Q. Who would you die to meet?

Cassper Nyovest; I like his hustle so I want to meet and have a little chat with him.

Q. If you were to meet the President, what would you say to him?

I would ask him to try and improve the music industry in Botswana by empowering all local acts, starting from upcoming to well-known artists, with government tenders.

They should not be based on well-known people only.

Q. What is your favourite dish?

Bogobe and beef stew.

Q. Berry Heart or Zodwa?

Berry Heart!

Q. Have you ever played a song during your set and people didn’t react?

Yes, it was in 2018 at Sojwe club and I was playing Vee song’s ‘Taku Taku’.

Q. If you were to marry, what type of wedding would you prefer?

I would prefer Setswana or Traditional wedding.

Q. Your favourite hang-out spot on weekends?

I prefer staying indoors with my family if there are no gigs to attend.

Q. Do girls ever throw themselves at you?

That always happens when I’m out at gigs or even at malls.

But I am never tempted to date any of them since I am loyal to my girlfriend.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?