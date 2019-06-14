Celeb edition with DJ Shaboo

Having been active in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, Samuel ‘DJ Shaboo’ Lelani is truly a music heavyweight.

Born in Letsholathebe but brought up in Lobatse where he resides today, DJ Shaboo is not only a gifted entertainer but an accomplished businessman too.

The teetotaler considers himself a ‘Turntablism’ because he uses turntable decks and vinyls.

Q. When did you join the entertainment industry?

I started in 1994 as a member of a group called DC Double NC. It was a popular group in Lobatse.

Q. What project are you currently working on?

I am working on a project called The Scratch Mastez.

It’s a new movement of the combination of DJ Khenzo and myself that we established in 2016.

Q. What do you think should be changed in your industry?

I want people to change the way they think about our local music.

We are capable of competing internationally only if they support us instead of pulling us down.

Q. Have you clashed with a fan while playing a set?

Yep! I often fight with those who request some songs that may be out of my set.

Q. What time of the night do you prefer to hit the decks?

I prefer to be the one closing after watching other DJs because I am versatile and can play anything!

Q. Your favourite food and drink?

I go for any soft drink because I do not take alcohol and have never tasted it in my life!

For food I like pap and oxtail.

Q. Who do your regard at the best artists of all the time, locally and internationally?

Locally it has to be Ditiro Leero known as DT while internationally it’s Dr Dre.

Q. If you were to relocate from Botswana, where would you like to settle and why?

I would take USA, Bronx New York because I have a soft spot for Hip Hop, especially the boo bap rap.

Q. How do you pass time?

I am a fitness fanatic.

The gym is no longer an addiction to me – it is a lifestyle!

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

I will go with Tshidi of ‘Malaika’.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you.