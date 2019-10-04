Celeb edition with Dj Gouveia

DJ Gouveia is a trailblazing disc jockey who has stood the test of time.

A household name who boasts over 100, 000 Facebook followers, the legendary DJ is also one of the country’s finest radio presenters.

You have remained a celebrated Deejay for over a decade.

Q. What is your secret to staying relevant through the changing trends?

Humility is the key but also put the work in.

Stay humble, focus and understand why you are doing whatever you are doing.

Q. What is your fondest memory from childhood?

Would have to be times when my Dad used to take us for vacations outside the country.

Those moments helped shape me to be the family man I am today!

Q. How do you intend to use your influence to positively affect change and address social ills such as women and girl child abuse?

Using the platforms I have, be it social media, radio or word of mouth, to engage with NGOs that deal with such ills.

For instance, a few months back I got an endorsement from the former VP Rre Kwelagobe as an ambassador for the ‘monnatia campaign’ pioneered by Men & Boys For Gender Equality.

But also, perhaps most importantly, be exemplary to others through my conduct.

Q. Tell us that one weird thing you do when no one is looking?

I cry a lot when no one is looking and not of a merry past on my side hey…soo many scars!

I look at them now and think of the then, it just humbles me how Lord Jesus Christ saved me and changed my life around.

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

I can’t remember but not so long ago.

I missed my father.

The thought of not having him around anymore is a wound that will take time to heal.

He was a wise man and really taught me well about a lot of things.

He passed away two years ago.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

No one.

Q. What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I pray, even if it’s a silent prayer.

Just thank the almighty for you are still alive; other people never saw the day!

Steve Harvey recently surprised you on your show, joining you in studio? Describe the experience of hosting such a legend.

It’s priceless shem.

It wasn’t an easy one hey, I mean we talking Steven Harvey!

I had to keep my composure, be me and do my job.

At the end of the day he was in my turf so I was also the man of the moment as he was – but it was amazing!

Q. If you were not a radio host and a deejay, what career path would you have chosen?

I studied Computer Systems Engineering (Diploma) and Electrical Engineering (Degree) so I would be that guy at the mine but would still be around music, producing more music.

By the way I am currently on rehearsals for my new stage drama and new soapie starting early next year.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?