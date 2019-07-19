Celeb edition with Dj Enezel

27-year-old Teto Leseole is fast becoming a household name.

This week Celeb Edition took time out to visit the charismatic DJ and learn a few fun facts about her.

Q. Tell us about your DJ career?

I started my Deejaying career last year June with YDj academy.

I am a mobile DJ playing DeepSoul house, soulful house, jazzy house, classics, lounge house, you name it!

I am on Rb2 every Thursday hosted by T.H.A.B.O on his show Automatic Drive at 17:35 hours.

Q. In a male dominated field how are you able to stay relevant?

It’s not easy for us females.

But when you love what you do and have passion for it you push hard, work hard and are persistent.

Q. Have you ever had a bad encounter with a fan or follower?

Yes I have, oh my goodness!

I remember it was a fan coming to the DJ booth and requesting a song which I did not have at the time.

Let me just say things did not end well.

I had to call security for protection!

Q. Who is you celebrity crush?

International or local?

Let me see, I think locally I would pick DJ Dizzy Dee and internationally it would definitely be Black Coffee.

Q. Growing up what was your dream job?

Deejaying has been my dream for years – I love music too much!

But I have always wanted to be a radio presenter, I auditioned many times but I didn’t cut it.

Q. If you could have one super power, what would it be?

(Laughs) I want to be able to see the future, predict what might happen in the future.

Q. Which song is your favorite at the moment?

‘Let it Fall’ by Lady Alma featuring the Rainmakers.

Q. Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?

My mum, saying good morning.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?