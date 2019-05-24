Celeb Edition with Darion Motswakgala Sithole aka Motswafere

This week CELEB EDITION visits the ever charismatic, ultra glamorous Motswafere, who turns heads wherever he goes.

Take us through your musical journey.

I started singing when I was in junior school. By the time I was in high school I had learnt how to play keyboard and was already writing songs.

I then made small shows where I’d play my keyboard and sing my songs and invite people.

They advised me to join My Star, and I did, ending up in third position.

After that my journey blossomed.

I landed a gig at Coke Studio South Africa and became the first Motswana there.

Q. What qualities made you a crowd favourite on My Star?

A. I was myself. I came fully as myself.

I was not filtering anything; I gave people a show and something to talk about!

Q. Which city would you like to visit for your honeymoon?

A. Paris, largely because I speak French and it would be a site to marvel at.

Q. Which musical instrument would you like to learn?

A. I play keyboard so I would love to learn how to play bass.

Q. Tell me about your last heartbreak?

A. (Laughing) I put it in my latest song ‘Wild Romance’.

When it happened it was a bad space for me.

The person was not serious but I was – it broke my heart but I have healed!

Q. Beyonce or Rihanna?

A. This is not a question. Beyonce can’t be compared or pit against anyone!

You are a staunch advocate for gay rights…….

Let me take you back to the time of apartheid.

The black people fought so hard to do away with apartheid.

Right now as the gay community we feel as if we are in the apartheid era.

We feel boxed in; we need to be free from the enslavement of the heterosexuals.

Love is love.

The people need to love and let love.

Q. If you were not you, would you date yourself?

A. Definitely. I like the qualities I have.

I am a smart thinker, I’m not lazy, I have plans in life and I am a go-getter.

So yes, I would want someone who was like me.

Q. What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?

A. Life is going to be tough.

Finish school, move to France, get a rich man and settle – jokes!

Follow your dreams and make money to support your family.

Q. Why the make over?

A. I needed a break to recuperate.

I have come back stronger. With being away, I realised a lot of things about myself that I did not know.

Now I have the glow of someone new.

It was for my own happiness hey; I feel happier now in this make over.

It gives me pleasure.

I learnt that life is too short.

So I must live like there is no tomorrow, like there are no rules and put myself first – as long as I am not hurting anybody.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?