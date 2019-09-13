Celeb edition with Bouncy

Never one to shy away from controversy, with her daring outfits often overshadowing her obvious talent, Bouncy remains one of the country’s top female rappers.

The 27-year-old singer, famous for her electric live shows and energetic dance moves, shares a sneak peek into her life with Celeb Edition.

You have enjoyed quite an eventful music career, what is the one thing you would change?

I wouldn’t change a thing.

I am here because of everything I have been through!

Q. Can we expect any new music from you?

I’m actually working on my album at the moment and spending a lot of time in studio.

But I do not have a date yet!

Q. What is the last thing you do before you get on stage?

I pray. I bet you did not know that!

Your on stage fashion taste often attracts attention.

Q. What would you say inspires some of your choice for dress when you go out to perform?

I am a woman, a Goddess and I am Bouncy. Bouncy is confident, Bouncy is bold, Bouncy is unapologetic, Bouncy is content with who she is and my outfits are just that!

Q. If you could choose one superpower, what would it be and why?

I would want to know just about everything because knowledge is power.

Q. What do you get up to when you are not in studio?

Music is my life, it is either I am rehearsing, reading (a lot) or I sleep.

Q. Who would you rather: Ban T or Veezo View?

None (laughing). Don’t ask me to explain.

Q. Traditional wedding or white wedding?

Traditional wedding of course – it’s more meaningful.

Q. What is playing on your playlist right now?

Amy Winehouse, ‘October’ song.

Q. Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?

My mother, I was telling her I’m on my way to her.

When was the last time you cried and why

Just this Saturday morning. My outfit was not ready and I was panicking!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?