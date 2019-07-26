Celeb edition with Ban T

He took the music scene by storm searching for his ‘Naomi’.

This week CELEB EDITION travel to the north of the capital looking for celebrated rapper Ban T, who this Friday (26 July) will release his latest single.

Q. How would you describe your journey since the release of your mega hit, ‘Naomi’?

It hasn’t been an easy journey but it has definitely been amazing.

I have learnt a lot about myself as a person and as a musician since ‘Naomi’.

I’m glad a lot of the hard work put in is finally starting to pay off.

Q. What should your fans expect before the end of the year?

Before the year ends my fans should expect more of the BEST visuals from me and a major international feature on the way.

Tell us about your latest single.

Today I’ve released my second solo project (EP) titled ‘The Bantastic Experience 2’.

TBE2 is a clear reflection of what Ban T has become since his first official single.

This project is all about my growth and where I want to head with this music thing.

I used to be very skeptical with expressing myself and personal life in my music because I was scared letting people know who I really am and what I was going through.

I just wanted to make music for people to enjoy in the clubs, radio you know.

But with this project I took a different approach.

When you listen to it you will appreciate Ban T’s journey as a young artist and person.

How many tattoos do you have, and which one is your favourite?

I have five tattoos, four on my left arm and one on my left leg.

My favorite would have to be the one on my arm that says ‘Never A Failure, Always A Lesson’ because that’s what I live by.

I used to always beat myself up when something I did didn’t go well or as planned until I came across this one quote that’s now stuck with me forever, literally (laughing).

Q. Who is your favorite person in the world and why?

My favorite person in the world is definitely my mother!

She inspires me to be a great person and never gives up on what I believe in.

She has always believed in me even when I didn’t and she continues to remind me to always follow my purpose.

Q. Which city have you visited and fallen in love with?

Cape Town, definitely! I need to travel more.

That’s on my ‘to do list’ for the rest of 2019.

Q. What is your number one ‘No No!’ when it comes to relationships?

If the girl doesn’t care about her hygiene it’s a big NO NO!

Q. Any plans of releasing an album?

I have been promising my fans an album since 2017 but I keep dropping EPs of album quality for them to enjoy.

I will only drop an album once, or if, I get signed to a label because releasing an album needs a lot of money.

I don’t want to just release without having a solid marketing and production budget for it. 2020 maybe…..

Q. What is the worst thing you have ever said to a friend?

I am the superstar not you!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?