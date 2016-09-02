Cashing in on grass thatching

For more than two decades a dynamic duo from Mahalapye have successfully eked out a living by collecting and selling thatching grass.

Sthatowa Kgoleethata, 63, and her 67-year-old business partner Keko Rakgang can be found displaying their wares alongside a group of other budding entrepreneurs on the bustling A1 road near Mamabula village.

“We depend solely on the business and thus are determined to make it a success,” explained Kgoleethata with a determined glint in her eye.

Indeed, such is Kgoleethata’s unwavering commitment to her business she currently resides in a basic, makeshift house made primarily out of plastics so that she can live closer to where the grass is harvested.

This sacrifice has not been in vain as through the years the business has produced sufficient profits to enable Kgoleethata to raise her six children in relative comfort.

“I have built a house in Mahalapye and I depend on the money to pay my children’s school fees,” the old lady said, a proud smile lighting up her dark, weather-beaten features.

Kgoleethata has been harvesting grass for 23 years now and business is thriving.

The duo’s services are currently in high demand as an increasing number of people are thatching their own traditional huts, patriotically gearing up for the imminent independence celebrations.

Speaking to The Voice as she painstakingly sorted grass, Rakgang explained that she was first introduced to the business by Kgoleethata, a close friend of many years.

“We came here on the July 4th after we acquired a permit from the department of Forestry,” noted Rakgang cheerfully, her energetic, melodic voice in keeping with her remarkably youthful appearance.

The grass comes in many types, including soft thatching grass normally sold in bulk, traditional brooms costing P5 and leave rakes, which are a bit more expensive at P25.

In behaviour typifying the two women’s generation, they transport the grass to their business centre by carrying it expertly on their heads.

As with most businesses that rely on the land, the duo’s venture is not without its challenges.

Both women highlighted the dangers of veld fires as a constant threat to their enterprise.

“One has to be very cautious when gathering grass, as dry grass can catch fire very easily. Sometimes we use gloves for safety,” highlighted Rakgang.

The hardworking 67-year-old urged the public to be more respectful of the environment, something that the two women take extremely seriously, as Rakgang explained, saying, “Even when we get the permit from Forestry, they advised us not to cut down trees.”