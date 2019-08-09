Car registrations fall in the first quarter of the year

The Number of vehicles registered in the first quarter of the year has gone down when compared with the last ad fourth quarter.

Latest figures from Statistics Botswana indicate that a total of 13, 354 vehicles were registered for the first time in the first quarter of 2019, which represents a 11.7 percent decrease compared to fourth and last quarter of 2019.

These cars were mostly Japanese imports which accounted for 71.6 percent of the total number of the first time registered cars.

Out of this number, 99.5 percent were used cars while only 0.5 percent were brand new.

South Africa came second at 19.5 percent of the total number of imported vehicles, with 83.8 percent of South African imports being new.

According to the figures, most of the new vehicles were bought from South Africa, accounting for 83.6 percent of the total brand new vehicles.

In terms of the brand, Toyota continues to prove to be a popular brand locally, accounting for 39.6 percent of total first registrations.

It was followed by Honda and VW at 13.1 percent and 9.0 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, still in transport statistics, air passenger movements has reportedly gone down during the first quarter of the year.

During the period, a total of 179, 843 air passenger movements were recorded, which is a decline of 19.6 percent compared to those recorded in the last quarter of 2019.

Out of this figures, 60.2 percent represented international passengers whereas the remaining 39.8 percent were domestic movements.