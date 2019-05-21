Butchered at the bar

MAN ALLEGEDLY STABS LOVER TO DEATH IN FRONT OF REVELLERS

The small settlement of Serinane has been rocked by an apparent passion killing, in which a young man allegedly butchered his 19-year-old lover at a local bar.

Onlookers at Ditshukutshwane Bar are said to have watched in stunned disbelief as, on the night of 4 May, Hulk Kenosi stabbed his girlfriend, Amelia Mompati to death, repeatedly knifing her in the back and chest.

Although she screamed for help, revellers at the Matshwi ward bar, which was packed with men watching Saturday night football, failed to come to the stricken lady’s aid.

According to sources, the accused, popularly known as ‘Fana’, was angry with Mompati for starting a relationship with another man.

Kenosi is said to have turned up at the bar, headed straight for where Mompati was sitting and attacked her without saying anything.

Only after he had allegedly stabbed her several times, did a member of the public intervene, grabbing the knife from Kenosi.

The mob then took charge, beating the accused-murderer as his suspected victim clung to life, breathing heavily, blood oozing from deep cuts. She died soon after.

Kenosi allegedly admitted to police that he killed his girlfriend after catching her with another man.

During arraignment before Senior Magistrate Nthabiseng Merafe-Tladi, Prosecutor Sub Inspector Tshepo Marakalala pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody to enable investigations to be conducted without interference.

“The investigating officer still has to record more statements from possible witnesses who are believed to be close to the accused. Postmortem is also yet to be conducted,” explained Marakalala.

The court ordered Kenosi be remanded and prosecution to file bail opposing affidavit by May 22 before mention on the 28th.