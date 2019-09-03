BPF LEADER ACCUSES DIS OF HARASSMENT

Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale has complained of harassment and intimidation by members of the Directorate Intelligence and Services (DIS).

In an interview with The Voice, Butale accused the DIS of following him around as well as intimidating members of the business community that he tries to solicit funds from.

“People are afraid of helping us with funds because the DIS calls each of them and questions them about our discussions. Some of the people I used to work closely with are now hostile to me because of the intimidation.”

The Tati East legislature added that some members of the BPF were also being questioned for tax.

“I have been informed of lifestyle audits that were done on me three times without my knowledge but since I am clean nothing was found,” he said, adding the DIS had paid members of his party P7, 500 to spy on him.

“I am lucky because the DIS is divided and some of their members do inform me about all the things planned against me. Had it not been for them, I don’t know where I could be!”

The BPF leader further claimed attempts had been made on his life.

“They tried to kill me through accidents four times before President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s inauguration and two times after and on all the occasions they used a similar spiral screw.”

Butale said that when he tried to go public, he was ridiculed in the media by ‘paid agents’.

“Even during my radio shows there are people who get paid to call the station many times just to insult me but I will not despair because one day the truth will come out.”

Although he says the DIS is watching him closely, Butale feels confident the spy agency dare not kill him as they risk sending the nation into revolt if they do.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the DIS failed as the Director General, Peter Magosi could not be reached at the time of going to press.