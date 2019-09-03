Kwa Ga Ncinci brand owner, Ncinci Moitsadi Motsemme broke down, bringing a hall full of women to tears when speaking about her struggles in business during the inaugural Lioness of Africa meeting in Maun.

At the event organised by Stanbic Bank, Ncinci narrated her ordeal about how she started cooking and selling food from her front yard after her marriage collapsed in 2011.

“I was 23 when I got married and I shouted in front of a thousand people that I am married to the most awesome man ever,” she said, before adding ominously, “Obviously at 25 you are not the same woman you were at 23!”

By the time she reached 25, Ncini was not comfortable with being totally dependent on her husband. He bought her everything, including sanitary pads.

However, when she voiced her desire for more independence, her husband reacted in fury and her marriage quickly crumbled.

According to Ncini, it unleashed a ‘wolf in shepherd’s skin’ and led to an ugly divorce.

In her own words, the mother-of-two left her matrimonial home ‘an emotionally wrecked person.’

“Next to me were two little children and rent needed to be paid. We needed food,” she told the absorbed crowd.

“I could not mourn forever and realised I had to do something positive with my life so I engaged in ginger drink making. It was selling well in the streets, but not viable for expansion as supermarkets dictated the price,” she continued, adding she had no choice but to quit.

A talented cook with a passion for food, Ncini’s friends and family encouraged her to start a culinary business – and that’s exactly what she did.

Ncini would sell her hot meals in the cool shade of a tree outside her yard in Gabane. Word soon spread, the crowds gathered and she quickly built up a loyal customer base.

Just when her business was gathering momentum, she was kicked out of her rented house. Ncini suspects her landlord became jealous and wanted to cash in on her clientele.

It proved to be the beginning of a vicious circle. Wherever, she went she would cook, knocking on office doors to sell her wares. But every time she started to settle, she was evicted from her rented premises.

Increasingly desperate, Ncini decided she needed a fresh start. In 2018 she relocated to Maun with her children, ‘not for business but to heal.’

“I still had to survive; there was rent to pay and mouths to feed. I rented out a truck and parked it in front of the airport and sold food from there. When the business started doing well, the owner took back the truck!”

Undeterred, she found new partners. Thoughts of expanding her business soon followed.

However, as ‘fate’ or ‘bad luck’ would have it, five months into the operation she was closed down due to failure to pay rent.

Ncini has since parted ways with her former partners.

She was bailed out by her latest business associate but was reluctant to discuss details of her new venture with the media.

Her parting words of advice to women going into business was to be patient and not to rush into partnerships when things go bad.

“Partners can spoil and steal your business,” she warned.

Stanbic Bank’s Lioness of Africa is aimed at promoting, celebrating and supporting the growth of women entrepreneurs across the African continent.