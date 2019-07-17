Bushiri's church in fight for P1million

ECG’S Pastor Lilian Mmoloki accused of stealing tithes

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) Francistown branch is on the verge of collapse, torn apart by suspicion, lies and alleged theft.

At the centre of the storm is the unwanted Pastor Lilian Mmoloki.

The Pastor, who has reportedly been under suspension since February, stands accused of misappropriating church funds.

In a petition written to the National Pastor and signed by 204 Stewards in Francistown, Pastor Mmoloki is accused of amongst others failing to account for P461, 563.95 of tithes from January 2018 to March 2019.

The petition states the total amount of tithes collected in that period was P605, 840.90.

“There were some undisclosed amounts on pledges that were also unaccounted for,” The Voice learnt.

The petition further claimed that P121, 000 and P70, 500 for ‘Cross over’ t-shirts and ‘Favour’ drinks respectively are yet to be accounted for.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, a prominent figure within the Francistown branch said they were worried that while there’s evidence funds are being embezzled, some within the ECG National Advisory Committee (NAC) were hatching a plot to re-instate the suspended pastor.

According to the fed-up source, at the helm of this plan is the National Secretary, Pelotshweu Baeng.

“Baeng is abusing his position and is hell-bent on imposing a soiled pastor in our church,” fired the elderly ECG member.

He further told The Voice that due to the pastor’s misuse of funds, the church is in debts of over P300, 000.

“We have an outstanding water bill of P38, 501 from our old rented building. We also still have to pay P66, 700 in rent, and we are yet to pay the P25, 300 deposit for our new hall,” he said.

The concerned congregant further said due to the outstanding water bills from their old place, Water Utilities has refused to connect water to their new church.

“There’s no way WUC will connect water until we pay our bill. We are currently using outdoor toilets and it is unhealthy for such a big crowd. It is also an embarrassment to such a reputable church,” cursed the unhappy church member, who absolved the church’s controversial founder, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of any blame.

“This matter has nothing to do with our leader Prophet Bushiri, it is just a few individuals who are dragging the church’s name in the mud.”

However, when reached for comment, Baeng, who is also the former President of Land Boards, Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU), said as far as he knows Pastor Mmoloki is still at the helm in Francistown.

“No one is suspended. As far as I know, she’s not on leave so she is still ministering at the church. She’s the rightful pastor and no else,” he maintained.

Despite Baeng’s insistence, it seems Pastor Mmoloki has not set foot at the church premises since February, with Pastor Guna holding fort in her absence.

Baeng also dismissed allegations of misappropriation of funds, saying the NAC leadership is not aware of such

“The NAC is the one mandated to audit branches and we are not aware of any misappropriation of funds. These are baseless allegation meant to tarnish the good name of Prophet Major 1, and we cannot allow it,” charged Baeng.

The Voice also reached out to Pastor Mmoloki to learn more about her alleged suspension and transgressions.

“I don’t know what you are talking about,” she said, before adding she was not in a position to comment.