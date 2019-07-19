Officials from Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) raided the Phakalane residence of local businessman, Mxolisi Sibanda on Thursday (July 18) afternoon, seizing four luxurious cars including a Porsche and Aston Martin.

The 30-year-oldSibanda, who is a known close associate of former Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) boss, Isaac Kgosi, is being investigated for tax evasion.

Information reaching The Voice is that BURS are in possession of incriminating documents indicating a number of Sibanda’s companies received tenders from DIS worth millions but never paid tax.

CONFISCATED: Sibanda’s Porsche being wheled away

Some of the companies in the spotlight include Ki-Tec and Petrocom. It is said that the seized vehicles are merely a drop in the ocean. It is also rumored that Sibanda has transferred some of his assets to relatives and friends since Kgosi’s arrest earlier this year.

“We also suspect that he could have been involved in some criminal activities looking at the wealth he accumulated in a short time,” said a source,who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The source added that investigations into Kgosi’s corruption practices led the investigating team to Sibanda

“Once our investigations are complete, we will then hand the file to DPP for prosecution,” stated the source. Efforts to get a comment from Sibanda failed as he could not be located while at BURS the spokesperson was said to be out of office.