Buffalo kills granny, spares infant

A lucky seven-month-old infant miraculously survived an elephant attack which claimed its 80-year-old grandmother in Kavimba village this morning.



According to Kachikau Police Station Commander Superintendent Setume Ten Budani, the old woman went out to look for her goats in the morning, and had the infant safely tied on her back.



Budani said they received a report from a concerned 28-year-old man who discovered the crying baby next to the trampled body of her grandmother around 8am this morning.



“The man said he heard a baby crying in the bush and he went to investigate further when he found the traumatised kid next to her grandmother’s body,” he said.



He said just a few meters in front of him he also saw a buffalo that was menacingly staring at him and the wailing child,” Budani told The Voice.



The police boss said the man notified the police who immediately rushed to the scene.



“We found the moody buffalo still standing a few meters away from where the baby was and it was immediately shot down,” said Budane.



Budane said the two were rushed to a hospital where the grandmother was certified dead, whilst the baby was treated for minor injuries and discharged.