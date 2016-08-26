BUAN fresher’s ball

Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) will this Saturday host the 2016/17 fresher’s Ball.

The ball which is powered by the Student Representative Council (SRC) will have some of the hottest musicians from Botswana and South Africa.

Some of the performers will include South Africa’s Mr Style, Mokgoro 05, Han C, Lerofo, Dream Chasers, Rhyme Wa Lehipi, Theorem and DJ Oats.

Benn T, DJ Izzy, DJ Kops, DJ T-Man, Quill, Pekay, 4DD, Drum Mechanics, Ellolipop Gear 7 and Sbujwa Mbonise are also expected to perform.

Those interested in attending the event will have to part ways with P60 which is a standard charge for the gig.