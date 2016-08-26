BU launches scholarship

Botho University (BU) officially launched its scholarship programme last week and awarded a 50% sponsorship to one of the students who applied to the institution early this month.

The university says it is commited to offering up to P3m to students who meet the its entry criteria of 32 points into various programmes across its campus in Botswana.

The first beneficiary for this semester, Prince Moatswi, for Bachelor of Network & Computer Forensics joyfully received the sponsorship for his four and half year program.

In a post production interview with Voice Money, Associate Dean for Internationalisation and Partnerships, Marang Mutuna, said that their scholarship varies depending on the salary of the beneficiary’s parents.

“We start with a minimum of 20% for the parents with higher salaries and we can go up to 50% depending on how much the parent can afford, in order to avoid a situation whereby the parent ends up failing to sponsor their children,” she said.

She however explained that students whose parents are unemployed cannot be assisted as the purpose for the sponsorship is to meet the institution half way.

She added that their target was to sponsor at least 40 students every year and that they have so far only approved one application with 19 others still pending.

For her part, Minister of Education and Skills Development, Unity Dow, noted that the partnership between government and the private sector is an engine for economic development and growth.

“I wish to encourage those who will benefit from the programme to consider themselves privileged and reciprocate through total commitment to their studies,” she echoed.

BU had its annual career fair on Thursday and about 35 youth companies were present to motivate students on how they can start their own businesses after they graduated.

Among the companies present were Orange, Global Business Labs and Divine Morula.