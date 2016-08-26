BTO boss quits

Administrative tension said to have pushed Dithebe out of his job

Damning allegations have surfaced surrounding Tuesday’s resignation of Botswana Tourism Organization’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Thabo Dithebe.

It is alleged that his resignation stems from Marketing Manager, Jillian Blackbeard’s constant efforts to supersede his authority.

Well informed sources at BTO this week told of how, since her appointment in July of 2014, Blackbeard has undertaken a myriad of activities that are not related to her portfolio of marketing.

Instead, it is alleged that at times she creates initiatives that she takes directly to the Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism – Tshekedi Khama, often without the knowledge of Dithebe.

It was such clandestine initiatives that are said to have broken the camel’s back.

It is asserted that at some point, while Dithebe was away, Blackbeard undertook a vigorous campaign that saw her restructure the entire organization without the consultation of Dithebe or the Human Resources department that is tasked with these types of endeavors.

The new structure of the organization was ratified on Monday which sees Blackbeard installed as Executive Manager, in effect giving herself a promotion that places her only below Dithebe on the organizational hierarchy.

Upon hearing of the new structure, Dithebe is said to have tendered his resignation and is currently serving his notice before leaving the organization he has transformed since taking over from former CEO, Myra Sekgororoane, two years ago.

When Jillian Blackbeard was probed on why Dithebe resigned, she commented;

“I am not at liberty to discuss the reasons why he resigned”

However, she did confirm his resignation;

“He has resigned on his own terms and the resignation has been accepted as per the stipulations of his contract.”

It did not escape the attention of Voice Money that she was the one who made the official confirmation in her capacity as Marketing Manager and not Human Resources or Public Relations raising questions of what her true position is.