The Black African Poets in collaboration with the BTC Foundation have finally released the dates for their inaugural poetry festival.

The event, dubbed the BTC Poetry Festival and set for annual status, has been slotted for September 20 at the Thapong Arts Visual Centre.

The 15 finalists selected from the President’s Day Competitions will take centre stage on the day, with the winner walking away with a recording deal.

The initiative comes after the Black African Poets in conjunction with the BTC Foundation injected a whopping P769, 186 into the event.

Speaking at a MoU signing recently, the group’s Deputy Chairperson, RasinaRasina said, “We are delighted and fortunate to be awarded this opportunity.

“Applying for funding is not an easy task as our visions and objectives are rarely in line with organisations we seek funding from. We vow to adhere to the terms and conditions of the MoU signed today.”

Rasina went on to say explain the idea is to promote local poetry ‘thoroughly’.

“The poetry project is open to people of all tribes in Botswana as it is not limited. We will work closely with BTC Foundation to develop and grow poets in different communities across the country.”

For her part, the organisation’s Chairperson LebaleronaRapelang shared her excitement about the coming show, stressing that the sponsorship from BTC will help poets in the country gain recognition.

Rapelang noted that the art of poetry has not received much support locally but with a festival of this magnitude they hope to finally get a seat at the top table.

“Most of our talented poets don’t know where to go after winning competition like the Presidential Competition. There needs to be consistency. They need another platform and so the poetry festival,” she stressed.

The public will get a chance to select their winner through a voting-line, with their votes accounting for 70 percent of the overall total.

The host for the evening will be radio personality THABO, whilst performances will come from Captain Dira,Volly and Choir.

Tickets are going at P50 general and P150 VIP.