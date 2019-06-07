BTC Foundation injects P1.7 million into creative arts

The Botswana Telecommunication Corporation (BTC) foundation this week announced its sponsorship into the creative sector, to the sum of P1.7 million.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the BTC Megaleng office.

The four to benefit from the sponsorships are: Black African Poets, Moshana Development Trust, Y Care Charitable Trust and the University of Botswana (UB).

The relationship with Black African Poets and BTC will see the birth of the BTC Foundation Poetry Festival, set to become an annual event. In the lead-up to the festival, the organisation will tour the country, hosting mini monthly sessions to select groups for the main event.

Confirming this was Gaborone High Court Judge, but this time wearing his BTC Foundation Chairperson hat, Michael Mothobi.

“Black African Poets Trust’s main objective is to develop a resource base for Batswana poets and poetry in the digital space. They aim to explore and promote publishing opportunities for Black African Poets and organise local poetry festivals that promote local poets and improve opportunities for their professional development,” explained Mothobi, adding the BTC Foundation had funded the trust to the tune of P769, 186.

Moshana Development Trust will receive P615, 000 – money to be spent on the construction of a park facility.

“It (the park) will be used for educating, training the community to conserve and protect natural resources for their benefit and development,” highlighted Mothibi.

BTC Foundation will collaborate with Y Care on charitable fundraising efforts and support the Trust in their calendar events.

As for their partnership with the UB, Mothibi revealed the University has been funded with P307, 000. This is to fund a project in the field of youth training on life skills through sports in Shakawe, Nata and Good Hope Senior Secondary Schools.

“As you may be aware these three schools have not been performing well in the recent past and we want to change that,” said Mothobi.