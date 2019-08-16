BTC Foundation boosts hawkers

Botswana Telecommunications Corporations (BTC) Foundationhas continued to empower communities, it recently provided trailers to hawkers.

This past weekend in the village of Letlhakeng the foundation gave away two stall trailers to hawkers, Lone Baitsadi and Lesegwane Mmereki in the Grand Finale of the Hawkers Challenge.

“The Hawkers Challenge was a promotion aimed at rewarding hawkers for growing their Nthope sales monthly. A total of six trailers have been awarded. This is one of the ways that the BTC Foundation is giving back and empowering the community,” said BTC Mobile’s Head of Indirect Sales Boyce Diseko.

The duo Baitsadi and Mmereki received the trailers with open arms and huge smiles.

They both admitted that the presence of the trailers is a huge boost to their business resources as hawkers as it will improve their operations and brand identity.

“I have been unemployed and I decided to sell airtime, which has been my source of income, it has really brought a lot of change in my life especially with the presence of the trailer,” said Baiisadi.

The Letlhakeng community was excited and expressed gratitude by the way BTC foundation reached to the community and helped boost the respective businesses. Along with the trailers the hawkers also received cash prizes of P5000.

The hawkers Baitsadi and Mmereki.

With the presence of the branded BTC trailers the hawkers will also be providing BTC services such as selling airtime, sim card replacement and registration.

“We will train them on a number of things such as sim card replacement and registration. They will be service providers and we will also be giving them commissions for the services that they will be doing,” said Diseko.

By doing so BTC Foundation has not only boosted the hawkers’ business but it has also planted some new skills in the community.

Through the Hawkers Challenge BTC Foundation has distributed a six trailers to hawkers from across the country and have also trained them to be service providers.

During the event BTC Foundation Chairman Kgosi Michael Mothobi Letsogile Mothobi thanked the Letlhakeng villagers for welcoming BTC into their community.