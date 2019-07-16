BRU U15 team to participate in sa schools tournament

The Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) will this week send its Under-15 Re Ba Bona Ha (RBBH) boys team to a tour of Mpumalanga, South Africa where they will take part in schools 7s tournaments.

The team is scheduled to leave for South Africa this Thursday and return next week Wednesday.

The team will compete in two 7s tournaments against schools from the Mpumalanga Province.

In addition they will attend coaching sessions with top coaches from the South African Currie Cup team, the Pumas.

According to Rugby Sports Development Officer Frederick Kebadiretseng the tour is intended to give the team tough competition and exposure that will help them develop as a strong team for the future.

He said the team has been together since 2012 and have played tournaments in Zimbabwe and Namibia before.

“We are hopeful to send the team to the next edition of the African Youth Games (AYG) to be held in Lesotho in 2022. The team has the potential and the union is doing all they can to ensure that they get exposure and go through proper development structures. We want them to acquire the right skills and learn new tactics,” said Kebadiretse.

Meanwhile the BRU will this weekend conduct a coaching workshop for RBBH coaches in Selebi Phikwe.

A total of 20 coaches from RBBH centres in Phikwe, Maun and Jwaneng will attend the workshop.

The workshop is intended to bring all coaches at par with junior coaching skills, officiating, as well as the Union Long Term Player Development pathways.

There will also be a coaching clinic at Kopano School on Saturday.