Brothers arrested for rape

Following an eight-day manhunt, on Tuesday Police arrested two Letlhakane brothers accused of raping a 48-year-old woman at Setutu cattlepost.

The suspects, 25-year-old Ookame Dabakhwe and his younger brother, Nicholas Dabakhwe, 20, are said to have been drinking with the older woman before they allegedly took turns raping her.

Confirming his officers were investigating such an incident, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “The rape incident happened on the 9th of September and they fled. According to the report they had been drinking with the victim and left the drinking spot together going back to where they were staying.

“They chose to take the victim half way to her place only to rape her on the way. We hear Ookame raped her first and left and then his young brother Nicholas raped the woman too.”

The police boss revealed the woman’s husband reported the incident the following day, telling the cops his wife had been raped by two men they knew.

The Dabakhwe brothers were detained after eight days on the run, with police eventually catching them as they returned home.

The siblings are due in court on Thursday (19 September).

Meanwhile, Maphephu voiced concern that rape cases were becoming increasingly common in his area.

“Most of them happen when people come home from drinking in the night. I urge people to always go in groups to avoid being targeted,” he advised.