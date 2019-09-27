Brother Noah drops the grace of God DVD

33-year-old Noah Mogorosakgomo has released a DVD single as he builds up hype ahead of his upcoming 3rd album, which will be dropped before the end of the year.

With two albums, ‘Sondelani’ and ‘KePholositswe’,under his belt, the Thamaga native’s single ‘The Grace of God’ shows obvious signs of his growth.

Going under the name Brother Noah, the artist, who originally started as a Spiritual Gospel singer, has adapted his style for a more contemporary image.

The DVD was produced by Slate Productions and was recorded at Touch Records.

TRACK RATING: 7/10