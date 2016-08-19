‘Bring back my eye’

Fifteen years after losing his eye in an alleged ‘fight’ for passengers, a 75 -year -old man from Kanye is still fighting for compensation as the matter is stalling before courts.

Mokwaledi Mmusi claims to have lost his eye after an angry bus driver allegedly assaulted him for transporting people without an authorized permit.

Narrating his ordeal, Mmusi said he was driving from Kanye to Gaborone with a few passengers inside his mini-bus when he met his attacker.

“When I reached Tsolamosese I stopped by the road and a white bus written J.S Ramolale bus services also pulled off besides me. The driver asked if I had a permit to transport people, but before I could answer, he punched me hard on the eye and it popped out,” alleged Mmusi.

He said when he reported the matter to the police, his attacker, John Mmabana Ramolale admitted that he had injured him but later changed when the matter went to court .

Mmusi said he will continue to fight tooth and nail to make sure that the man who ‘took’ his eye pays for what he did.

“I was 60 years old when I got injured, now I just turned 75. I want my eye back,” he said.

He said since the incident, Ramolale has only paid him P1000 yet he made it clear that he is looking at P350 000 compensation.

Mmusi claimed that he had sold almost all his livestock to cover medical expenses in a bid to restore his lost eye.

Ramolao however denied assaulting Mmusi saying he was in Ghanzi at the time of the alleged assault.

“I am going to sue him for tarnishing my name. I have already lost more than P30 000.00 on this case and I do not mind losing more,” said Ramolale.

He denied ever paying Mmusi P1000 adding that he failed to produce evidence before court that indeed he was responsible for his eye injury.

“I will also fight to my grave for Mmusi to pay for tarnishing my image,” he said