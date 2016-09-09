Breaking point

Man claims to be victim of violent, sexless marriage

Battered, bruised and slightly humiliated, his right arm heavily bandaged with white plaster, a disillusioned old man with no where else to turn trudged wearily into The Voice’s Gaborone offices on Tuesday to report his wife of over 30 years for repeatedly abusing him.

Limping badly and heavily reliant on his crutches, 50-year-old Sugar Masala, a former Railways employee from Lobatse, cuts a sorry figure.

Narrating his tale, a nervous but determined Sugar starts by whispering sadly, ‘Nna ke wa thupa hela,’ (I am terribly abused) claiming that his wife, Lucky Mosetsanagape Masala, 52, regularly beats him.

To compound his misery, it seems that Sugar isn’t getting any joy in his life either, as the frustrated man accused his wife of depriving him of sex for almost five years.

Indeed, according to Sugar, Mosetsanagape has chased him from the bedroom altogether, preferring to share it with her grown-up children instead.

Speaking in a croaky, barely audible voice, a dejected Sugar revealed he has long since given up on reporting his abusive wife to the police, moaning that they always burst into laughter whenever he enters their office to lodge a complaint.

Describing some of the beatings he has allegedly received at the hands of his wife, the old man said gloomily, “She broke one of my right toes, pushed me on the ground and I sustained a fracture on my right leg. I was born a guitarist – my dreams are shuttered because I can no longer hold the guitar.

“I am now crippled for life, no woman could ever fall for me. She has filed for divorce,” he continued, revealing, for the first time, a bit of anger amongst his anguish.

Sugar further accused Mosetsanagape of transferring their plots into her children’s (two from a previous relationship and one with Sugar) names without consulting him.

“I have a big house in Tlokweng but the wife swears that she is going to leave me empty handed. I raised her kids but they do not even recognise me as their father,” he said bitterly.

Describing Mosetsanagape as his enemy, Sugar divulged that when the duo appear before Lobatse High Court on the 6th of October for their divorce hearing, he would demand his lobola of eight cows and one sheep back from his wife’s parents.

It is an acrimonious end to what was once an affectionate relationship, with a nostalgic Sugar happily recalling their wedding day back in 1982, when Mosetsanagape vowed that only death would tear them apart.

Sadly that bliss has firmly been consigned to the past, as, when reached for a comment, Mosetsanagape confirmed that she filed for divorce back in 2014, claiming to be tired of the constant insults she receives from her husband.

“He only wants to tarnish my name. I am a grown woman, I cannot discuss my personal life with the media,” she said defiantly, although she did disclose that the pair have pending cases before Woodwall Police which are still under investigation.