The owner of Brave Heart, the company behind last weekend’s The Life Changing Concert, Joe Manuel has promised to facilitate a deal for local group Mafitlhakgosi to perform with Joyous Celebration in their coming tour.

Speaking at a meet and greet session prior to the show, Manuel revealed one of Mafitlhakgosi’s objectives was to open-up for the South African gospel group.

“I am working on that and can confidently tell you that do not be surprised soon when you see our own group touring with Joyous Celebration in South Africa.”

The concert proved a massive success, with multitudes flocking to the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Arena to get their gospel fix.

The gospel giants did not disappoint, sending the capacity crowd into a frenzy as they covered songs from their Joyous Celebration 23 album.

Led by Lindelani Mkhize and Jabu Hlongwane, the South African crooners lived up to their star billing, delivering a scintillating performance that will live long in the memory of all those lucky enough to witness it.

The quality sound and lighting on display capped off a thoroughly professional production.

Meanwhile, Botswana Tourism Organisation’s Head of marketing, Keitumetse Setlang said they want to see Joyous Celebration touring Botswana instead of performing in Gaborone only.

“We will see how that can be achieved!” she vowed.